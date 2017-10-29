Hair salon offers 'Braids for Boobs'

A local hair salon is offering ladies the chance to style up for a good cause.
Loxy's Hair Boutique is throwing open its doors on Sunday to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the event 'Braids for Boobs'.
According to the Breast Cancer Foundation, every day eight women in New Zealand are diagnosed with the disease. Loxy's director Kate Jarrett said they were inspired to take action after the topic kept popping up in their salon chairs.
"Loxy's is all about women - 98 percent of our clients are women," she told Newshub.
"Hairdressers become our clients' confidantes. We share their struggles and their stories. It's something that's coming up frequently - whether it's family waiting to hear about something or someone who has it themselves… Everyone has been affected by this disease."
Mrs Jarrett came from humble beginnings, operating out of a portable cabin in her backyard. She now runs one of the most successful salons in Auckland.
"I always think running a successful business is irrelevant if you're not giving back and using your power to help others."
Women or long-haired men can go into either the Wellington or Auckland salons today and pay $40 for a bun or braid style, with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Foundation. If that's not your thing, donations will also be gratefully accepted.
Last year the salon raised $2000, but Mrs Jarrett says this year they're hoping to "blow that out of the water".
"We're aiming to raise $4000 across our two salons."
- Where: Loxy's, 4 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby Auckland / il Casino, 106 Tory Street, Wellington CBD
- When: 10am-3pm, Sunday, October 29
- Cost: $40 - all proceeds to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
Newshub.