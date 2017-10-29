Hair salon offers 'Braids for Boobs'

"Loxy's is all about women - 98 percent of our clients are women," she told Newshub.

"Hairdressers become our clients' confidantes. We share their struggles and their stories. It's something that's coming up frequently - whether it's family waiting to hear about something or someone who has it themselves… Everyone has been affected by this disease."

Mrs Jarrett came from humble beginnings, operating out of a portable cabin in her backyard. She now runs one of the most successful salons in Auckland.

"I always think running a successful business is irrelevant if you're not giving back and using your power to help others."

Women or long-haired men can go into either the Wellington or Auckland salons today and pay $40 for a bun or braid style, with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Foundation. If that's not your thing, donations will also be gratefully accepted.

Last year the salon raised $2000, but Mrs Jarrett says this year they're hoping to "blow that out of the water".

"We're aiming to raise $4000 across our two salons."

Where: Loxy's, 4 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby Auckland / il Casino, 106 Tory Street, Wellington CBD

When: 10am-3pm, Sunday, October 29

Cost: $40 - all proceeds to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Newshub.