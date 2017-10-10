Kanoa Lloyd: Calling for mental health changes is like shouting into the void

Co-host Kanoa Lloyd spoke emotionally and powerfully about New Zealand's suicide rates on Three's The Project on Tuesday night. Her account has been transcribed below.

OPINION: It's hard to watch. It's hard to watch that family, and there's a little note in the autocue here that says "Kanoa talks".

And I've been thinking a lot about what I want to say and about the state of our mental health today. And it's hard to figure out what to say that's not just shouting into a void.

Because what can be more meaningful than hundreds of our friends, and our family, and our children, who are killing themselves every year?

We look down our noses when we look across the ditch at America and their avoidable gun problem and think we're so different from that.

But we expect things to change without making any real changes here.

In a country like ours, asking for help shouldn't be a roll of the dice. We should not be turned away because the beds are full, and when you're begging for your daughter's life you should not be given a pamphlet.

It's shameful and if a broken-hearted mother crying out for change doesn't make a difference, then what will?

Kanoa Lloyd is a co-host on Three's The Project.