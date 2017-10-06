Mother dies after cancer dismissed as depression, anxiety

A Welsh woman has passed away after her cancer symptoms were initially dismissed as anxiety and depression.

Tina Locke, a mother of two from Rhondda in Wales, suffered chest and stomach pains but doctors initially put the symptoms down to anxiety, depression and fibromyalgia (a pain disorder).

When the cancer was eventually detected by doctors it had spread to the lining of her abdomen and the surrounding lymph nodes, Wales Online reports.

She was diagnosed with signet ring cell adenocarcinoma, a malignant cancer.

Her husband Jason Locke began fundraising to fly her to Germany to get immunotherapy treatment, and the community rallied around the couple to help pay the medical bills.