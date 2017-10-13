Mum jailed for refusing to get son vaccinated

A Detroit mother who says she "cares deeply" for her children has been jailed and had her custody rights reduced after refusing to get one of them vaccinated.

Rebecca Bredow, 40, objects to vaccinations on religious grounds - which is allowed by most US states - but last year signed a legal agreement with her ex-husband to get their nine-year-old son up to date with his immunisations, reports CBS.

After failing to follow through with the promise, an Oakland County judge last week sentenced her to five days in prison for contempt of court. The boy was temporarily placed in the custody of his father James Horne, who made sure he was vaccinated.

Mr Horne was granted joint custody of the boy on Ms Bredow's release earlier this week. A small group of supporters gathered outside the courthouse, waving signs reading "freedom is not force" and comparing the fight against vaccines to the pro-choice movement.