Period blood shown in sanitary pad ad for first time ever

For the first time ever, period blood has been depicted as exactly that, during a sanitary item advertisement.
The 20-second clip, released by Bodyforum, shows red liquid being poured onto a pad and also running down a woman's leg in the shower.
It also shows a man running into the store to buy some tampons - without appearing uncomfortable about it or trying to hide them.
"Periods are normal," the ad reads at the end. "Showing them should be too."
Usually menstrual blood is depicted as a clear blue liquid on advertisements.
The ad follows findings in the company's Period Taboo Survey, which revealed one in five women felt less confident because periods could not be discussed openly.
"We were so shocked by the results of our research that we publicly vowed to address the continued silence around periods," Bodyforum marketing manager Traci Baxter told The Independent.
"The more people see it, the more normal the subject becomes."
