Tongan family plead for help for 4yo's medical treatment

A Tongan family are pleading to New Zealanders for help to desperately try and save their four-year-old daughter's life.

Tea was hit by a 15-year-old driver while crossing the road on October 6th, suffering critical injuries including a cracked skull.

She's now in Vaiola Hospital, Nuku'alofa after two hospital transfers, but her family want to get her to New Zealand for medical treatment.

They're desperately trying to fundraise for the lifesaving health care, and are pleading to New Zealanders to help save her life.

Family friend Kaveeta Shiriwastow says the last chance she has at survival is flying to New Zealand.

"Due to the minimal support in terms of the Tongan hospital there's limited resources, so they're trying very hard to help her but there's not as much technology as there is in New Zealand," she says.

Ms Shiriwastow says they need all the help they can get.

"She's only four years old, and my heart goes out to this little girl, because she's got a very long life to live."

You can donate to Tea on her GoFundMe here.



Newshub.