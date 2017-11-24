Australia opens first ever egg-freezing clinic

Australian companies could soon be paying their female employees to freeze their eggs so they can work longer.

Discussions began as the country opened its first designated egg-freezing clinic.

Genea Horizon opened on Wednesday and already has a steady stream of women interested in freezing their eggs.

"I would certainly be more inclined to stick with a company or even take a job with a company who's going to offer that as a benefit, because I do see it as a benefit," said egg-freezing patient Karen Hopkins.

"Having the option to put that off later, so you can focus on your career, is a beautiful gift that a company might offer you."

It would cost almost $9500 to hold the first cycle of eggs, but for some Australian companies, that may be worth it to retain female staff.

Newshub.