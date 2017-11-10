Brain tumour patient shamed for parking in disabled spot

A US cancer patient was left shocked and devastated when she left her car in a disabled park only to return from a meeting and find it covered in aggressively written signs.

Notes were left on University of Kentucky student Lexi Baskin's windscreen, with the phrases including "shame on you" and "not handicap, just lazy", CBS reported.

Ms Baskin is legally obliged to use the park - and in genuine need of it - on account of treatment she's receiving for a brain tumour that leaves her severely fatigued and dizzy. She had a permit to park there that had been left in clear sight on her windscreen.

"So I went into the school for about an-hour-and-a-half to meet with a professor about an exam and I came back out to my car covered in bright signs with stuff on them," she told CBS.

"There was a letter... It said basically that I was a horrible person for taking someone's parking spot even though I looked fine."

Ms Baskin later took to Twitter to explain her plight, and found that thousands had shared similar stories to her of struggling with invisible illnesses and being treated badly as a result.