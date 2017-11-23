Different alcoholic drinks cause different moods - study

New research has found that what alcohol you drink can have different effects on your mood.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, comes as part of the annual Global Drug Survey, the world's largest research drug research project. It surveys 100,000 people from 35 countries around the world about their drug use - both legal and illegal.



Overall, nearly a third of spirit drinkers said their chosen tipple makes them aggressive, compared to just 7 percent of red wine drinkers.

Men were consistently found to emotionally respond to all spirits more strongly than any other alcohol, while woman "more frequently report feeling all emotions (except aggression) when drinking".

