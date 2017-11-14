Eat two burgers instead of fries - nutritionist

A nutritionist says people trying to lessen the effects of fast food could do themselves a favour by forgetting the fries and adding a second burger.



Registered dietician and nutritionist Emily Field told Business Insider that the key was to think about balance, before ordering a meal.

Rather than considering whether the food is bad or good, she encourages her clients to think about what they're getting out of the meal.

She emphasises focusing on three main components - protein, carbs and fat. Ideally, in any meal, people should aim for a balance of all three.

"I want people to be able to approach any food - any situation - and know that they can still make a responsible choice for their body," she told the magazine.

Using the burger example, according to Ms Field, the burger would likely be the bun, meat and possibly some vegetables. Without cheese or a sauce, this could be about 300-400 calories.

The bun could comprise the carbs portion of the meal - about 40 grams - and the meat could contain 17 grams of protein and 10 grams of fat. Fries contain about the same amount of fat and carbs, but less protein.

According to Ms Field, this means a better option would be to take a second burger instead, providing you with a more balanced meal and less likely to become hungry soon after eating.

Newshub.