'Gluten-free' products containing gluten recalled

Some products in New Zealand advertised as gluten-free have gluten in them because the buckwheat flour from one importer used as an ingredient has been found to contain gluten.

The flour, sold in bulk at Bin Inn stores, and other products are being recalled.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it's working with several food businesses around the country who are recalling products containing buckwheat flour supplied by Davis Food Ingredients because it has been found to contain gluten.

The products currently being recalled are Bin Inn Retail Group Ltd buckwheat flour, CuisAnn brand heat and eat meals, Gluten Free Choice brand bread and Venerdi brand Gluten Freedom Fancier Sourdough Pizza Bases (400g).

"People who have these products at home should be aware that they contain gluten. If they are following a gluten-free diet, they should not consume the products and return them to the place they were purchased or throw them away," says Melinda Sando, MPI's manager food compliance services group.

"Most of our trace back work is complete but we may expand the number of products recalled if we receive evidence that affected buckwheat flour is being used in products advertised as gluten-free or in products consumers consider to be gluten-free," she said.

The company has been asked to explain how the gluten got in the flour and to make sure it doesn't happen again.

NZN