Home owner blasted for angry note left on ambulance

Medical staff in the UK have been left speechless, after they found a hostile note left on the windscreen of their ambulance, while they treated a critical patient.
The note, written by a home owner, angry that the ambulance had blocked the path out of his driveway, even recognised the medics were saving someone's life, but still placed the sign under a windscreen wiper.
The incident comes just weeks after a similar incident in the US, where a woman was shamed for using a disabled park, despite having a brain tumour and necessary accreditation.
"You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive," the latest misplaced angry note read.
Ambulance staff member Tasha Starkey posted a photo of the note on Twitter, where it has since garnered more than 2000 retweets, 9000 likes and countless angry reactions.
"Crew alerted an extremely poorly patient to hospital... minimal on scene time, arrived at hospital to find this note... this patient was TIME-CRITCAL (sic)," she wrote.
The patient treated by ambulance staff has since died, according to reports.
Newshub.