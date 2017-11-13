Home owner blasted for angry note left on ambulance

Medical staff in the UK have been left speechless, after they found a hostile note left on the windscreen of their ambulance, while they treated a critical patient.

The note, written by a home owner, angry that the ambulance had blocked the path out of his driveway, even recognised the medics were saving someone's life, but still placed the sign under a windscreen wiper.

The incident comes just weeks after a similar incident in the US, where a woman was shamed for using a disabled park, despite having a brain tumour and necessary accreditation.