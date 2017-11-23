Medicinal cannabis scam steals cancer sufferer's hopes

A cancer patient has been sold a black-market cannabis treatment programme costing close to $4000.

The treatment - a 90-day regimen of balms, oils and tinctures - was pitched to her as a cure for her cancer.

Joan Cowie has stage-four lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She has been using cannabis products for her pain - products that, until recently, were supplied at low cost to her by a 'green fairy'.

Green fairies provide cannabidiol products, either free or for a small fee, to those who claim it helps ease their pain.

Joan's green fairy was arrested in October and since then she has been without her cannabis pain relief.

But the world of medicinal cannabis has attracted the attention of people who Joan believes are out to make a quick buck.

Just over a year ago, Joan began to research medicinal cannabis on the internet.

Willing to try anything to stay alive, she decided to reach out through a cannabis Facebook page to see if anyone could help her.

Joan was approached by a man who sold her the 90-day treatment programme in a package that contained several cannabis products and handwritten instructions, detailing dose and daily intake.

"I thought, 'right, this is it, I'm so lucky. I'm going to get something that's going to cure me'."

Joan was instructed to start by ingesting capsules containing a "half a grain of rice" worth of concentrated cannabis oil, slowly increasing the dose to a gram a day.

"I built up to all that... but it did nothing."

She was also supplied cannabis-infused oil and instructed to inhale it through a vaporiser.

"Unfortunately for me, that didn't work. All it managed to do was have me coughing up quite a huge amount of blood, which really frightened me, so I stopped taking his medicine."