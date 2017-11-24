Report finds rampant overspending by former Waikato DHB CEO

An audit report into the disgraced former boss of the Waikato DHB has uncovered a raft of unexplained spending.



The Audit New Zealand draft report found Dr Nigel Murray took two international trips while on sick leave and booked business-class travel, contrary to the DHB's policy.



He also stayed in hotels valued at more than the allowed $250 a night.



Dr Murray resigned as chief executive in October, following an internal review into his claimed expenses.

During the review, he was found to have overspent by $25,000 on his relocation allowance.



He has repaid $30,000 to the DHB since leaving his role.



Newshub.



