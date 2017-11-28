Waikato District Health Board chairman resigns

Waikato District Health Board chairman Bob Simcock has resigned, amid revelations of wrongful spending by his former chief executive.

Minister of Health David Clark says he accepted the resignation this afternoon.

"It was the right decision for him to make, under the circumstances," he said.

Bob Simcock was involved in hiring Nigel Murray, who resigned in October, after he was revealed to have overspent in several areas.

DHB deputy chair Sally Webb will be act as chair until the vacancy is filled.

A State Services Commission review on Dr Murray's spending is due for completion in early 2018.

