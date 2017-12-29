Alert issued over Marlborough mumps case

Travellers in the Marlborough region are being warned to stay alert for the symptoms of mumps, after a suspected case of the contagious illness.

The Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service on Friday warned people who had stayed at the Blue Moon Lodge in Havelock on Christmas or Boxing Day, or at the Inlet Backpackers in Collingwood on December 27, they may have been exposed to mumps.

The person believed to be infected had since been quarantined, so no-one needed to cancel bookings, but those who may have been exposed needed to stay vigilant for symptoms, locum medical officer of health Simon Baker said.

The signs of mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, and later swelling of glands around the face.

"Should you develop any of these symptoms in the next 2-4 weeks, please isolate yourself and contact a doctor, who will probably call you in to have a swab taken and give you further advice." Dr Baker said.

"Immunisation is the best way to protect yourself from mumps, and we recommend you check your child health book or contact your doctor to make sure you have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, and are therefore fully immunised."

Meanwhile, there have been about 1000 cases of the viral illness in Auckland this year.

In about 10 percent of cases, it can lead to meningitis and is spread through the air or saliva.

