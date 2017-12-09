'Fatgirlfedup' documents astounding 137kg two-year weight loss

A woman who has lost an astounding 137kg over the past two years is thrilled her husband can now pick her up.
It's something that wouldn't have been possible two years ago, when Indiana woman Lexi Reed, at 26, weighed 220kg.
She's now shared a lengthy before-and-after post on Instagram, showing off her new 82kg figure.
"[My husband and I] didn't have a meal plan, surgery, personal trainer, but what we did have was each other & the motivation within to work hard every single day.
"We wanted to be parents in the future and live a longer life together.
"We had no idea that in just over a year, six months we would be a completely different couple."
Ms Reed says their weight loss has brought them closer together, explaining in a previous post the pair could no longer visit theme parks, travel, take walks or even go grocery shopping.
"Pound by pound, step by step, day by day - we have transformed our lives and moulded our bodies into the people we've always wanted to be."
It appears her husband, Danny Reed, has also lost a significant amount of weight.
The pair documented their journey on Ms Reed's Instagram page, fatgirlfedup, which has close to 500,000 followers.
Ms Reed says she hopes she inspires others not to give up on their own health and fitness goals.
Newshub.