Humanity has peaked and we're on the decline, scientist claims

We had a good run, but it's all downhill from here for humanity.

At least according to a new study, which looked at 120 years of data and came to a rather depressing conclusion: we've peaked as a species.

Professor Jean-François Toussaint of Paris Descartes University says there appears to be "maximum thresholds" of age, height, strength and sporting ability that we have now reached.

"These traits no longer increase, despite further continuous nutritional, medical, and scientific progress," he said in a new paper published in scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology.

While more people reach these thresholds as incomes and technology improve, none appear to be able to break them.

"This suggests that modern societies have allowed our species to reach its limits. We are the first generation to become aware of this."

Sporting records are taking longer to break than they used to - no one has beaten Usain Bolt's 100m and 200m records of 2009, for example. Before 2008, the 200m record went unbroken for 22 years.