Medical marvel as first US baby born from transplanted uterus

The first baby born from a transplanted uterus in the United States has been delivered.

The landmark birth at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas sparked tears of joy from doctors, reports TIME.

"We've been preparing for this moment for a very long time," said Dr Liza Johannesson, a uterus transplant surgeon at Baylor University.

"I think everyone had tears in their eyes when the baby came out. I did for sure."

The successful delivery is the latest milestone in an ongoing uterine transplant clinical trial at the University.

The women in the clinical trial are transplanted with a uterus from a donor who may be living or dead. The mother who gave birth received her transplant from a living woman who altruistically donated her uterus to the trial.

"I totally underestimated what this type of transplant does for these women. What I've learned emotionally, I do not have the words to describe." Dr. Giuliano Testa, the leader of the uterus transplant clinical trial, told TIME.

Women who participate in the study have 'absolute uterine factor infertility (AUI)', which means their uterus is either non-functioning or entirely absent. Most of the woman have lived their lives advised they will never be able to become pregnant or give birth.

The procedure may also help women who have other medical issues, such as particular cancers.

The mother of the newborn has reportedly asked not to be identified.

