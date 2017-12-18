Model loses leg because of toxic tampon

A model had a leg amputated after contracting a bacterial infection from her tampon.

Lauren Wasser, 28, was living in Los Angeles in 2012 when she began to feel ill one day. Assuming she was coming down with the flu, she went about her day as normal, running errands that included restocking on her usual brand of tampons.

The then-24-year-old replaced her used tampon after a few hours as normal and even attended a party that night, despite feeling increasingly sick.

"Just flu-like symptoms," Wasser told Style Like U. "I was feeling nauseous and my head was pounding."

Her friends were concerned for her health and sent her home, where she collapsed. She woke up to police pounding on her door - her mother had called them, after not hearing from her daughter for hours.

Wasser promised to call her the next morning, but she never did. Her mother sent a friend over to her daughter's apartment, who found Wasser face down on her bedroom floor.

"I had a 107F fever [41.6degC], my kidneys were failing, I had a heart attack," she said.