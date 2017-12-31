New Year, new you: Why Kiwis have a head-start in 2018 weight-loss goals

A clinical psychologist is adamant Kiwis have a leg-up when it comes to losing weight in the New Year.

Karen Nimmo says we've got one weapon in our arsenal that other parts of the world don't have - the weather.

"It's summer," Ms Nimmo told Newshub.

"The type of food that we eat - salads, the lighter meals - the opportunities to get active in the better weather all play into our hand."

She says New Years is as good a time as any to lose weight, as many people refresh their mindset.

But the scales are always a good place to start too.

"I'm not a big fan of continually weighing yourself, but I think, in the first instance, you have to acknowledge what's going on and then put some rules in place to help you.

"That's the reason diets do work."

It's also helpful to write down why you're trying to lose weight to keep things in perspective, Ms Nimmo says.

"You have to think, 'okay, am I in a position where this is really going to matter to me?'

"If it's just a short-term reason, like you're getting married or a school reunion, that can work - but it's short-term."

