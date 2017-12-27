Nutritionist reveals winner between green tea, turmeric and cocoa for health benefits

A nutritionist has answered debate over which 'super food' is best, analysing the benefits of green tea, turmeric and cocoa just in time for New Year's resolutions to come into effect.

London-based nutritionist Georgios Tzenichristos looked at the key active molecule in each to see which has the best benefits.

The overall winner was green tea, containing 7 percent of the active molecule EGCG, while tumeric only contains 2 percent of the molecule curcumin and cocoa contains 0.5 percent flavanols.

"If you are looking for a super ingredient to help you recover from the holidays and fill your body with antioxidants this year, green tea is the simplest and most effective choice," said Mr Tzenichristos.

All three foods have different health benefits - green tea is a natural antioxidant, turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and cocoa is known for its cardiovascular benefits.

Mr Tzenichristos also pointed out that green tea is easy to prepare, while turmeric can be difficult and stains teeth, and cocoa often needs large amounts of milk and sugar, or a protein shake to mask the unpalatable taste.

Newshub.