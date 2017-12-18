The seven words banned by US health agencies

Officials at one of the United States' biggest health agencies have been told they can't use the words 'transgender', 'fetus' and 'diversity' in new documents.

The Washington Post reports seven words and phrases have been banned in all - the others are 'science-based', 'evidence-based', 'vulnerable' and 'entitlement'.

The order came directly from the Trump administration, a whistleblower from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told the Post.

Rather than 'science-based' for example, CDC officials have been told to use base its recommendations on 'science in consideration with community standards and wishes'.

They were reportedly told of the ban late last week, and applies to official documents being prepared for next year's budget.

The whistleblower, an analyst for the CDC, told the Post the reaction at the meeting was "incredulous".

"It was very much, 'Are you serious? Are you kidding?'"

They told the paper none of the CDC staff could ever recall "pushback from an ideological standpoint" before.

The fact the ban covers seven words and phrases brought comparisons to comedian George Carlin's infamous 'Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television' piece - shit, piss, f**k, c**t, c**ksucker, mother**ker, and tits.