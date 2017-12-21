The strange ways Kiwis hurt themselves at Christmas

More people spend time in hospital or are hurt during the Christmas period than at any other time of the year, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says.

He's asking everyone to take care, because last year ACC received 3754 claims for injuries received on Christmas Day alone and the cost was $2.8 million.

"Through last summer's holiday period close to $100,000 was spent on treatment for accidents relating to Christmas trees, nearly $50,000 for Christmas lights accidents and eight claims were made for wine cork injuries," he said.

"For obvious reasons, a little too much Christmas cheer can lead to increased risk of injury.

"So please be careful, be aware of the dangers and, especially, keep an eye on the kids."

The eight wine cork injuries cost ACC $741 last year. Roast dinners were cited in seven incidents, costing $5209.

