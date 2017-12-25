Things you thought were normal but are actually genetic quirks

Genetics decide a lot about how a person will look or behave, but it's not just about getting dad's height or mum's nose.

While they're not quite as interesting as the ones found in X-Men, there are a few things about yourself that you might have thought were normal but are actually anomalies.

Coriander tastes like soap:

There's a certain subset of the population to whom coriander tastes like soap due to the bitter taste gene PTC, while for others it tastes like a delicious garnish.

Smelling ants: