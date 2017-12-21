WHO to recognise video game addiction as real disorder

Most parents already know it's real, but now health officials agree: video game addiction is real.

New Scientist reports the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases was last updated in 1992, and the next version - due 2018 - will recognise gaming addiction as a genuine mental health disorder.

The wording is still being worked on, but the draft text includes a number of symptoms doctors should look out for, including:

whether the patient gives priority to videogames "to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests"

an inability to control how often or how long the patient plays

ignoring the growing negative consequences of the patient's gaming.

Gaming addiction will fall under the category 'disorders due to addictive behaviour' - the same as gambling.

It comes after EA's popular Star Wars: Battlefront II came under widespread criticism for including 'loot crates' - items gamers pay real money for, but don't know what's inside - which have been compared to gambling.

