104yo says Diet Coke is keeping her alive

Forget vegetables and exercise - the key to a long life might be Diet Coke.

A 104-year-old woman from Michigan says the sugar-free soft drink is what's kept her going all these years.

"I drink it because I like it," Theresa Rowley told local news station WZZM13.

"I'm going shopping Wednesday, and I need more Diet Coke. I have a bag full of empty Diet Coke cans that I need to return to buy more Diet Coke."

Ms Rowley, who's lived in a retirement community since her 89th birthday, says she drinks at least one can every single day - and it's done her no harm.

"When I was 100, I thought I'd never be 104; I thought I'd pass away by that time but it just didn't happen.

"Then I turn 101, and nothing happens. Here I am 104, and still nothing happens."

Violet Brown of Jamaica, who was 117 when she died in September, credited her long life to eating cow's feet and staying away from rum.

Emma Morano, who died aged 117 in April, said her secret was three eggs a day - two of them raw.

Newshub.