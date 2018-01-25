Colorado company creates cannabis-infused bath soak that can help reduce stress and anxiety

Legalised cannabis may be a way off in New Zealand, but overseas medicinal marijuana growers are getting creative with what products that can be infused with cannabis.

One such product is a medicinal marijuana-infused bath soak that its Colorado-based manufacturer claims will reduce stress and anxiety in patients.

The Heavenly Hash Bath by Mary Jane's Medicinals is created by blending together cannabis leaves, lavender, chamomile, peppermint, grape seed oil, Dead Sea salt and Epsom salts.

Mary Jane's Medicinals also makes lip balm, salves and lotions which the store's owner, Dahila Mertens, says works wonders for skin.