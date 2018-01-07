Hawke's Bay Hospital reaches capacity

Hawke's Bay Hospital is operating at capacity and is cancelling some elective surgeries in coming days.

Demand for hospital services has been unrelenting since Christmas, with a record 170 people being seen at the emergency department on New Year's Day, says acting chief executive Sharon Mason.

The previous record was 169 in July, 2017.

The busy emergency department has increased the number of acute surgeries, forcing the hospital to cancel some elective surgeries in the early part of next week.

"We apologise to everyone affected by this, but we need to maintain a safe hospital which we can only do by releasing some of the pressure," she said.

It says people with minor injuries and illnesses should see a general practitioner and leave the emergency department for emergencies only.

The hospital is expected to remain at capacity next week.

NZN