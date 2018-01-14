Raw meat could be bad for pets - researchers

A study has revealed that feeding your pets raw meat could negatively impact both their health and yours.

Raw meat-based diets (RMBDs) for cats and dogs have become increasingly popular among pet-owners around the world. RMBD believers have claimed that raw meat is a healthier alternative than processed pet food, and that it can help with animals' skin problems and allergies.

However researchers say there's no evidence to support these claims, and a recent study shows raw meat often contains bacteria and parasites that can pass between animals and humans.

Writing for the journal Veterinary Record, Dutch scientists analysed samples from 35 commercial raw meat products across eight brands available in the Netherlands. More than half of all dog owners in the Netherlands feed their pets raw meat for some, if not all, of their diets.

The most concerning finding of the study, released on January 12, was that a substantial amount of the raw meat samples had been contaminated with zoonotic bacteria, which can be transmitted from animals to people.

Some 23 percent of the tested products contained a strain of E coli bacteria that can cause renal failure in humans. Eighty percent of the products contained E coli that is resistant to antibiotics.

More than half of the products contained listeria, a type of bacteria that can cause severe illness. Species of salmonella were found in 20 percent of the products, sarcocystis in 23 percent and Toxoplasma gondii in 6 percent.