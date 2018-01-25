The biggest mistakes you're making at the gym

If you're still working on your new year resolution to get fit, you'll need to read this.

Gym trainers are speaking out about the worst mistakes they see people repeatedly making while exercising.

How many of these are you guilty of?

Going too hard to begin with

People go too hard in the early days and end up all sore and unable to move.

"When starting out, they overdo it. People come in and try to make up for the last 15 years of sitting on the couch in one day. They lift too much and they hurt themselves," one expert said.

"Anybody that has had a bad case of DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) knows how much it hurts and a newbie suffering from DOMS just put themselves out of the game for at least a week, if not forever. So go easy, lift a little, not your max."

That advice is backed up by those who shared their stories.

"Did a ton of squats in a row, and the DOMS I got from that was so bad that I stayed inside all weekend and had to skip class the next Monday because I couldn't make it down the stairs out of my building," one person said.

"I had really bad DOMS for the first week. I could hardly move my legs or raise my arms. I even had trouble driving a car because my arms hurt bad," another commented.