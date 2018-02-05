5yo Welsh girl dies after GP turns her away for being late to appointment

A five-year-old girl with asthma died after she was turned away from her GP appointment because she was late.



Ellie-May Clark was five minutes late to her booking at The Grange Clinic in Newport, south Wales, in 2015 and her GP, Dr Joanne Rowe, refused to see her because of it, The Telegraph reports.



Ellie-May had a history of severe asthma and later that night, she had an asthma attack and died.



An official report of the incident stated that the GP was still practising at another surgery in Cardiff.



The local health authority suspended her registration for six months on full pay after Ellie-May's death and was then issued with a warning by the General Medical Council (GMC) following an investigation.



The report concluded that the "root cause" of the girl's death was Dr Rowe's refusal to see her.



Dr Rowe reportedly turned Ellie-May away without asking a single question about her condition, even after months earlier, a paediatrician had written to Dr Rowe, warning that Ellie-May was "at risk of another life-threatening asthma attack".



Dr Rowe declined to respond to the report.



