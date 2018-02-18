Amputee's amazing transformation after 221kg weight loss

He began exercising with a hand bike and cutting junk food out of his diet, eventually losing 31kg, allowing him to qualify for bariatric surgery.

Post-surgery, Mr Hollar said he joined a gym, got a trainer, and kept working on shedding the weight. As he worked harder, the weight kept coming off until he managed to lose 221kg in three years.

"I did and continue to do this with only one leg, hopping around the gym from station to station along with my wheelchair," Mr Hollar writes.

"How did I tackle my weight loss in the early stages? The same way you eat an elephant one bite at time. You start small and build. You go a little farther or you do a little more each day."