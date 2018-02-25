Drink and be merry, live longer too - research

Alcohol and coffee - luxuries to enjoy in moderation, or essentials for a long and healthy life?

You might think it's the former, but ongoing research has found there's a bit of truth to the latter.

Scientists at the University of California-Irvine have found moderate consumption of both gives you a better chance of not dying prematurely - 18 percent for alcohol drinkers, and 10 percent for coffee fans.

"I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity," study lead researcher Dr Claudia Kawas told colleagues at the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference last week.

Moderate drinking was defined as up to two glasses of standard-strength beer or wine every day, or two cups of coffee. Heavy drinking on the other hand was last year linked to early ageing, in both health and appearance.

The data comes from the university's 90+ Study, which began in 2003 and looks at the health and lifestyles of elderly Americans.

Regular exercise and diet were also - less surprisingly - linked to longevity.

Lifespans have risen dramatically in recent decades, but Dr Kawas told the conference the "sad thing is, we've added more years than we've added quality".

Perhaps she just needs a coffee and a glass of wine.

Newshub.