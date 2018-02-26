Emotional Josh Thomson opens up on wife's miscarriages

Josh Thomson has opened up about his experiences with miscarriage in an emotional segment on The Project.

The comedian took a moment to reflect on his wife's three previous pregnancies ahead of the birth of his first child, which is due in a month.

"In a way it's not our first, it's our fourth," he revealed.

Thomson says one of the worst aspects of losing a child was feeling unable to help his wife as she went through the experience, which can be traumatic both physically and mentally.

"I can't imagine what it's like to lose something that's been growing inside of you, but I know what it's like to be the partner of someone who has," he says.

"I watched the person I love the most in the world go through something really horrible, and I gave her as much comfort and hope as I could - but ultimately I felt very useless."

Thomson was heartened by talking to other dads-to-be at The Project, he says - almost all of whom had been through a similar experience.

"It was such a relief to know that we weren't weird or alone."

He's now imploring other people to talk about their experiences with miscarriage, infertility or abortion using the hashtag #MyBabyStory, to help normalise conversations around pregnancies that don't go as planned.

Watch the full segment on The Project above.

