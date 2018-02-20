Government's inaction on synthetic drugs 'staggering' - doco maker

The investigative journalist behind a documentary about the effects of synthetic drugs in west Auckland says the Government has failed to protect at-risk Kiwis.

'Syn City' - a new episode in Vice's New Zealand-based series Zealandia - is released today and James Barrowdale, the journalist behind it, says it shows just how debilitating 'synnies' are to those addicted to them.

And Mr Barrowdale told The AM Show on Tuesday that the Government is to blame for not stepping in sooner, calling its inaction "staggering".

That's echoed by the show's producer, Ursula Williams, who said Vice was inspired to make the documentary after hearing former Prime Minister Bill English say the best defence to addiction was taking "personal responsibility".

"It seemed like a strange abdication of governmental responsibility, given Parliament's muddled reaction to synthetics - making it first legal and then illegal, with little in the way of an action plan for those already addicted - has undoubtedly contributed to the problem.

"In the wake of those decisions, people's lives have been ruined, scarred, and even ended. We wanted to give a voice to those people."

Mr Barrowdale says given the prevalence of synthetics and addicts' desperation to bring attention to the problem, it was relatively easy to find people to appear in his documentary.

"This issue's affecting a lot of people," he said.

"This addiction is fairly debilitating. One of the subjects in the documentary said she couldn't go for half an hour without smoking synthetics.

"Any appointment she had, she would have to bookend with an immediate smoke - it just became a logistical nightmare.

"There are people who definitely struggle with this drug and it takes a toll on people's lives."