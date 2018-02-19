Kiwis and fibre: The facts

Can we trust a report telling us to eat more fibre, when that report was funded by a company whose product range includes All-Bran?

The report, commissioned by breakfast cereal manufacturer Kellogg's, found Kiwis' lack of fibre is costing the country $600 million a year in healthcare and lost productivity.

"What this study shows in particular is that it increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease," said NZ Nutrition Foundation CEO Sarah Hanrahan.

In fact, it found new cases of type 2 diabetes could be reduced by a third if Kiwis ate as much fibre as health authorities recommend.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health show men average around 22g of fibre a day, but need at least 30g. Women consume 18g, well short of their 25g target.

"We've known for a long time that on the whole people don't get enough fibre," said Ms Hanrahan.

According to Diabetes NZ, 40 Kiwis a day are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

The research - a meta-analysis of previously conducted research and health data - was carried out by Deloitte Access Economics and Nutrition Research Australia. While it was funded by Kellogg's, which includes All-Bran, Sultana Bran and Special K amongst its brands, Ms Hanrahan says the findings can be trusted.

"It's several layers removed from Kellogg's. Deloitte did the analysis, Kellogg's had nothing to do with the studies that are being analysed," she told Newshub.

"They've been quite transparent about that. It would be more concerning if they hadn't said they'd paid for it."

What cereal should I choose?

But picking the right cereal can be tricky, no matter the manufacturer. While many claim to be high in fibre, it's hard to resist the temptation to go for something a little higher in sugar.

Take Kellogg's All-Bran, for example. One serving of 40g contains about 42 percent of the daily recommended amount of fibre, while its arguably tastier variant All-Bran Honey Almond has half the fibre, but 43 percent more sugar.