Life's sweet for Kiwi honey

Bee experts say the hot and largely dry summer we're experiencing is a real boon for New Zealand's honey industry.

"A very long, hot, dry summer is fantastic for bees, they collect a lot of honey," Mother Earth's Master Beekeeper Rick Haddrell told Newshub.



Rick's passion began as a hobby, with just three beehives. Today, that's grown to 6,000 hives, located at different locations across the North Island.

The honey's flavour tells you where it's from

Just like the different varieties of New Zealand wines to treat our tastebuds, varietals of honey are much the same. It's true of the different tastes honey can produce too.

Gathering and creating mouth-watering honey blends can be likened to the art of fine wines.



"The rewarewa trees grow in the native bush and they flower quite early - usually November/December. When it flowers, the bees can collect a huge amount of honey," Rick explains.

The industrious insects can gather up to 60 kilograms, around three or four boxes of honey in a short time.