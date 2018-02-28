Measles alert for flight from Singapore to Auckland

Travellers who arrived at Auckland International Airport on a Singapore Airlines flight are being warned that they may have been exposed to measles, says the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

Passengers on the Singapore Airlines flight (SQ285) on February 22 at 11.45am, from Singapore, should watch out for symptoms - while passengers in rows 31 to 49 are at a higher risk as they were closest to the measles case, says medical officer of health Dr Michael Hale.

Dr Hale says symptoms may appear from Thursday or over the next eight days - symptoms include a fever, a runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, while after a few days a red blotchy rash develops.

"If anyone who may have been exposed knows they don't have immunity to measles they can be vaccinated, and that could prevent the symptoms developing," Dr Hale said.

"It is very easily transmitted from one person to another, possibly just from walking past the passenger with measles, or while sitting near them in the airport gate lounge."

Measles facts:

* The only way to protect from measles and the best way to avoid its complications is to be fully vaccinated.

* Anyone born before 1969 is likely to be immune to the disease without having had the vaccine.

* One in 10 people with measles need hospital treatment.

*Measles is infectious before the rash appears and is one of the most infectious airborne diseases.

NZN