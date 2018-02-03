Model warns against using sunbeds after 'horrific experience' of mole removal

A British model is warning people not to use sunbeds after her twice a week routine ended in a skin cancer scare and painful mole removal procedure.
Twenty-year-old Ella Ravenscroft had four moles removed from her body after her mother noticed they had begun to grow and change shape, The Manchester Evening News reports.
Ms Ravenscroft had been using the beds around once or twice a week for two years, taking about 12 minutes under the lights each time.
She now says the tan wasn't worth it for the health risk after developing dangerous moles.
"Never again, it's not worth it," she told the Manchester Evening News.
"It doesn't matter how pale I am, it's fake tan all the way."
She shared images of her stiches after the mole removal on Facebook, explaining the "horrific experience" she endured was an example of the danger of sunbeds.
Studies have shown using a sunbed can increase the chance of getting aggressive skin cancer melanoma by 16 to 20 percent.
Often one of the first signs of the disease developing is a mole that itches, grows or changes in shape.
Ms Ravenscroft originally wasn't too concerned about the moles when her mother pointed them out, but when she googled moles changing she found a picture of a mole that was just like hers.
After getting advice from her GP she opted to have her moles removed to ensure they didn't develop further and possibly turn into melanoma.
"I realised if I didn't have them taken off I could end up with skin cancer," she said.
"It hit me then how dangerous sunbeds were."
