Model warns against using sunbeds after 'horrific experience' of mole removal

A British model is warning people not to use sunbeds after her twice a week routine ended in a skin cancer scare and painful mole removal procedure.

Twenty-year-old Ella Ravenscroft had four moles removed from her body after her mother noticed they had begun to grow and change shape, The Manchester Evening News reports.

Ms Ravenscroft had been using the beds around once or twice a week for two years, taking about 12 minutes under the lights each time.

She now says the tan wasn't worth it for the health risk after developing dangerous moles.

"Never again, it's not worth it," she told the Manchester Evening News.

"It doesn't matter how pale I am, it's fake tan all the way."