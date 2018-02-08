Morning vs evening showers: Which one is best?

Is a morning shower better for you or an evening shower?

The AM Show tackled the divisive issue on Thursday - and came to a conclusion.

"I think it depends on what you're using the shower for," mused host Mark Richardson.

"If it's in the morning to wake up, then the morning will do you better, won't it.

"But if it's in the night to just wash the daily oils off, to prepare yourself for a good night's sleep - then the night one will probably be best."

Duncan Garner agreed on the importance of skin hydration.

"Do you use moisturiser? You have moisturiser? I've become quite a moisturiser kind of guy," he said.

Then, he revealed the best time to perform your ablutions.

"A night time shower is better for your skin and better for your body clock than a morning one," Garner said.

"A morning one will boost your creativity... but the evening one is the one to have."