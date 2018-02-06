Pets owners warned against Valentine's Day chocolates

As New Zealand gears up for a lovely Valentine's Day, there are warnings to pet owners to avoid the temptation to share sweet treats with their furry family members.

Pet Insurance Australia (PIA) is warning pet owners to keep chocolate away from cats and dogs thanks to its toxicity to pets.

It estimates more than 10,000 pets got sick in Australia in the month of February 2017, with chocolate topping of the list of poisons ingested.

While the trend of bringing pets on board for Valentine's Day is growing, PIA says it's best to leave your dog out of the chocolate-eating tradition and make sure any sweets are out of sight.

"Dogs are natural scavengers and simply love to indulge in anything tasty," spokesperson Nadia Crighton says.

"So, around this time of year it's a good idea to remember to put your chocolates out of sight to prevent your dog, or cat, from getting sick."

Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which can be fatal for companion animals if ingested.

Lilies are also a common Valentine's gift that can end badly for pet owners, as they are highly toxic to cats.

Roses are fine, so perhaps in this particular case it's best to be traditional.

Newshub.