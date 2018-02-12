This photo will put you off hand dryers for life

Hygiene experts have long known that hand dryers aren't that hygienic, but if you didn't, a warning: what comes below may scare you enough to never use them again.

A US woman took to Facebook to share an image of the micro-organisms that originated from the air dispensed by a hand dryer in a public bathroom.

Nichole Ward's photo shows a petri dish filled with bacteria and fungi of different colours and forms, and is captioned with a word of advice: "DO NOT EVER dry your hands in those things again."