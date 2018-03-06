6 hospitalised after gastro outbreak in Nelson

Six patients have been isolated after an outbreak of gastroenteritis at Nelson Hospital.

Hospital operations manager and associate director of nursing Linda Ryan warns people with symptoms shouldn't visit people in the hospital.

"It's really important not to visit people in hospital if you have diarrhoea or vomiting, and for up to 48 hours after those symptoms cease," she says.

"We are managing the outbreak and are otherwise fully functional but have that important message for our community."

The symptoms of gastroenteritis are:

nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea

stomach cramps, headache and low-grade fever

chills and muscle aches.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Andrew Lindsay says people should also avoid going to work, rest homes and early childhood education centres (ECEs) if they have symptoms.

"Gastroenteritis is highly infectious, very easily spread from person to person and people are contagious for up to 48 hours after symptoms have ceased. Very young and older people are especially vulnerable," Dr Lindsay says.

People are advised to see a doctor if they, or a family member:

has blood in their vomit

gets any new or worse symptoms

has vomiting or diarrhoea for longer than three days

becomes badly dehydrated.

