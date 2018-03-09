Antihistamines linked to infertility in men

Hold the antihistamines - a study has found that the common allergy drugs can cause fertility problems in men.

Antihistamines are used to relieve symptoms of allergies such as hayfever, hives, conjunctivitis and reactions to insect bites or stings and is readily available either over the counter or on prescription.

Now an Argentinian review of studies involving the commonly taken drugs has found they could have negative long-term side effects for male fertility, The Guardian reports.

The study, published in the journal Reproduction, found that antihistamines had effects on normal testicular function.

Antihistamines were likely to affect the production of testicular male sexual hormones, which could lead to altered morphology and decreased motility of sperm, as well as a lower sperm count.

The researchers analysed a number of animal studies, and said further research was needed as human studies were still very limited - but they cautioned against antihistamine overuse.

Newshub.