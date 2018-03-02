'Dear David': Under-pressure midwives call for help from minister

Midwives across New Zealand are sharing stories about what they endure at work, and calling on the Health Minister for more funding to make their profession sustainable.

The Dear David campaign, administered by four Kiwi midwives, asks those in the profession to send stories about their work to Health Minister David Clark.

On Thursday they posted their stories on the windows of his Dunedin North electorate office, and they're sharing stories on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #saveourmidwives.