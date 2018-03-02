Radio stars Sharyn and Bryce Casey hope fertility week leads to less invasive questions around pregnancy Radio stars Sharyn and Bryce Casey hope fertility week leads to less invasive questions around pregnancy
Sharyn and Bryce Casey hope people get a greater awareness of the inappropriateness of asking a couple when they're having a baby after The Project's fertility week.

The Caseys have been open with their own issues, suffering three miscarriages before they were able to have a child.

Sharyn is a host on The Edge's Jono and Ben drive-time, while Bryce is a host on The Rock. 

During a procedure after a miscarriage Ms Casey's obstetrician discovered she had a septum - a piece of tissue preventing blood flow in the uterus.

She had surgery to remove the tissue and their baby Tyson was born in January 2018 after trying to have a child for five years.

They say main thing they want to see come out of fertility week is a greater awareness around fertility problems and miscarriages.

"Hopefully the more that people hear about it the less people will invasively ask 'so when are you having a baby?'," Ms Casey said.

"Because you never know what somebody's going through so never ask the question."

