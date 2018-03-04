Rockmelons pulled from Aussie supermarket shelves as third person dies

A third person has died in Australia after eating rockmelon contaminated with listeria bacteria.

Fifteen elderly people have now been infected in the outbreak, which is being linked to a melon-grower in New South Wales.

Rockmelons have been withdrawn from supermarket shelves across Australia following the outbreak.

"New South Wales Health has been investigating as rapidly as possible the notifications of these cases," NSW Health's Dr Vicky Sheppard said.

"It's an unusual number of listeriosis cases in a short period of time."

Listeriosis starts with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and sometimes diarrhoea - and it can take up to six weeks for symptoms to appear.

Most at risk are those aged over 70, pregnant women, or people with diabetes, cancer or a suppressed immune system.

The NSW Food Authority is advising those at risk to get rid of any rockmelon they have at home.

The possible source is still being investigated.

