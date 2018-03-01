Women share their period pain stories after Doctor calls it as severe as a heart attack

A London professor's comparison between period pains and the feeling of having a heart attack has drawn praise from women.
John Guillebaud, a professor of reproductive health from the University College London, recently told online publication Quartz patients tell him the pain is "almost as bad as a heart attack".
Tales of doctors not believing women about the severity of their pain are common, so following the admission from Prof Guillebaud many women shared their period pain stories on Twitter.
"Ask any human being who has ever menstruated and you will hear a creditable, non-hyperbolic account of pain and nausea so severe that it is actually hard to [breathe]," one user said.
"Having had a minor heart attack and periods for about 19 years, I can safely say that yes, the pain is on par with each other. Also, were you aware water is wet?" another wrote.
One user pointed out it was unfortunate it took a man speaking out for period pain to be taken seriously.
"When it takes a man to confirm that cramps is as painful as a heart attack as if we haven't been experiencing it for years," they said.
Newshub.