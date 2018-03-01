Women share their period pain stories after Doctor calls it as severe as a heart attack

A London professor's comparison between period pains and the feeling of having a heart attack has drawn praise from women.

John Guillebaud, a professor of reproductive health from the University College London, recently told online publication Quartz patients tell him the pain is "almost as bad as a heart attack".

Tales of doctors not believing women about the severity of their pain are common, so following the admission from Prof Guillebaud many women shared their period pain stories on Twitter.

"Ask any human being who has ever menstruated and you will hear a creditable, non-hyperbolic account of pain and nausea so severe that it is actually hard to [breathe]," one user said.