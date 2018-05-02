Calls to introduce minimum alcohol pricing to New Zealand

There are calls to introduce minimum alcohol prices to New Zealand after a similar scheme was introduced to Scotland on Tuesday (local time).

In an effort to combat youth and binge-drinking, every 10 millilitres of pure alcohol must now cost more than 50 pence (NZ$0.97). Strong white cider and cheap vodka and whisky will be hit hardest by the price increases.

The Scottish government claims the minimum pricing will decrease consumption and save lives - and health groups want it here as well.

"If you do have an issue with it, even in pockets, and people are drinking very high-strength cheap alcohol I would definitely say it is something you should consider," Dr Christine Goodall, director of the Scottish charity Medics Against Violence told RadioLIVE.

Statistics NZ figures show the drinking habits for more than a third of people aged 18-24 could be potentially hazardous - regularly consuming six more drinks in a single session.

Police statistics show around one-third of all apprehensions involve a suspect under the influence of alcohol, and it's a factor in half of all violent crimes.

New Zealand alcohol lobby group Alcohol Healthwatch is focused on reducing alcohol-related harm in New Zealand. Executive Director Dr Nicki Jackson says we "must take action on the harm that cheap alcohol does to our country".